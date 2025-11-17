Johansson stopped 12 of 17 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 3:03 left in the third period.

Johansson won three of his first four starts this season, but the 30-year-old netminder has allowed six goals on 24 shots faced over his last two appearances, including a relief appearance against the Rangers on Nov. 12. The 30-year-old remains firmly entrenched as the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, so his fantasy upside won't be very high and will be strictly matchup-based. However, if he continues to play like he did Sunday, he's better suited to remain on waivers across all formats.