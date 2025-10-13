Johansson will tend the twine on the road versus Boston on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johansson will make his 2025-26 season debut before starter Andrei Vasilevskiy gets the nod for the second game of the Bolts' back-to-back against the Bruins on the road Tuesday. In 2025-26, the 30-year-old Johansson saw action in 19 regular-season games but could see his workload diminish if the team keeps waiver claim Pheonix Copley on the roster.