Johansson is set to start in goal at home versus the Jets on Wednesday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson has bounced back with wins in his last three outings, though he's given up 10 goals in that span. The Jets are a strong offense that's produced 27 goals over their last six games, so he'll have a tough test ahead. Johansson's run as the Lightning's starter is likely drawing to a close with Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) potentially returning during the three-game road trip that begins Friday versus the Hurricanes.