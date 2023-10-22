Johansson made 48 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He had a 3-1 lead through the mid-point of the third when Matthew Knies beat him top corner from the left circle at 12:11. Then Knies tapped in the tying goal at 14:33, and John Tavares punched the puck past him with 55 seconds in overtime for the win. Johansson made several incredible saves on the Leafs' snipers, but he couldn't hold the fort when the Bolts collapsed in the second-half of the third. It was Johansson's busiest start of his career.