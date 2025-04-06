Johansson stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Johansson put in a good performance during regulation and overtime, aside from allowing goals to Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker. The shootout didn't go as well, as Johansson stopped just one of three Buffalo attempts, which stuck him with the loss. He's 2-0-2 with 10 goals allowed on 138 shots over his last four outings, which is solid work for a backup netminder. On the year, he's 8-5-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 17 appearances. The Lightning secured their playoff spot Saturday but still have seeding to play for. It's possible Johansson may see more action over the final six games of the season to keep Andrei Vasilevskiy fresh for the playoffs.