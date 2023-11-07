Johansson stopped just 27 of 33 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

Tampa Bay supplied Johansson with a 4-1 lead in the first period, but he wasn't able to hold back the Maple Leafs' attack. The 28-year-old dropped to 5-1-4 with a 3.17 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 10 outings this year. Johansson earned back-to-back shutouts from Oct. 24-26, but since then, he's surrendered at least four goals in each of his last three appearances.