Johansson made 36 saves in a 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Johansson's teammates gave him a three-goal lead by the 11:52 mark of the first period, but he and his mates could not stop the Blue Jackets, who were relentless. Johansson is 1-1-1 in three starts this season, but his 5.22 GAA and .856 save percentage guarantees two things -- a spot on the fantasy waiver wire for him and a heavy workload for Andrei Vasilevskiy.