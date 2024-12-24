Johansson turned aside all 36 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The 29-year-old backup goalie delivered his first shutout of the season in impressive fashion, as Tampa Bay was out-shot 36-29 on the night. Johansson has been sharp of late despite a lack of consistent action -- he's won three straight starts dating back to Nov. 29, allowing just three goals on 89 shots over that stretch. With Andrei Vasilevskiy also having an excellent December though (2.17 GAA, .918 save percentage), Johansson's opportunities figure to remain limited on the other side of the holiday break.