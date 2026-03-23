Johansson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Johansson wasn't able to finish off a perfect road trip for the Lightning, but he at least got them one standings point with a lockdown third period. He is winless over his last five outings, giving up 24 goals on 154 shots in that span. For the season, the veteran backup is 10-9-2 with a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Lightning are likely to turn back to Andrei Vasilevskiy at home Tuesday versus the Wild, but with a back-to-back coming up over the weekend, Johansson shouldn't have to wait long for his next start.