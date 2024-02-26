Johansson made 18 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

After a scoreless first period, the Lightning struck twice in the first five minutes of the second to give Johansson a lead he wouldn't relinquish. The 28-year-old is getting used sparingly with Andrei Vasilevskiy healthy and he's made only four appearances so far in 2024, going 2-1-0 while allowing 11 goals on 78 shots (.859 save percentage).