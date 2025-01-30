Johansson didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate and is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning recalled Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, and Johansson's injury helps provide a reason for the move. Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's home game against the Kings, and Tomkins would presumably start if Vasilevskiy is unavailable and serve as the backup if Vasilevskiy is cleared to start.
More News
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Escapes with win in overtime•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Receiving start Friday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Third loss in last four starts•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: First goalie off Monday•