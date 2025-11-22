Johansson will patrol the road blue paint versus the Capitals on Saturday, according to Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Johansson had a poor showing in his last start, surrendering five goals on 17 shots in a loss to Vancouver on Sunday. The Swedish netminder is set to make his seventh appearance of the season Saturday -- he's 3-2-0 with a 3.27 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 2025-26. The Capitals have won three straight games while netting 17 goals, including 15 across their last two matchups during that streak, so this could be a tough test for Johansson.