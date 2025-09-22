Johansson will guard the road crease in Monday's preseason contest against the Hurricanes, according to the NHL media site.

Johansson is set to be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup once again during the 2025-26 campaign. The 30-year-old Johansson sported a 9-6-3 record, .895 save percentage and 3.14 GAA across 19 regular-season appearances last year. The Swedish netminder signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Tampa Bay in May.