Johansson stopped 25 of the 27 shots that he faced during Sunday's 4-2 win against the Mammoth.

Johansson earned his third win of the year in his fourth start, cooling down a Mammoth team that had won seven of the past eight games. The 30-year-old had surrendered three goals in each of his previous three starts but only allowed two Sunday on the way to his best single-game save percentage of the season so far (.926). The Lightning netminder now has a 3-1-0 record, a 3.04 GAA and a .916 save percentage this year.