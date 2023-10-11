Johansson allowed three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Johansson faced just two shots in the opening period before allowing three goals on 29 shots in the final two frames. However, the 28-year-old netminder would hang on for a win after the Lightning rallied for three goals in the third period. It was ultimately a solid debut for Johansson, who was thrust into the starting job in Tampa after Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) underwent surgery that's expected to sideline him for two months. Johansson played just three games with Colorado last season, going 2-0-0 while allowing five goals on 73 shots.