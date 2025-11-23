Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Earns win over Capitals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Johansson was beaten once in each period, but the 30-year-old had enough support from the offense to secure the win with ease. This was his fourth win of the season in seven appearances and six starts (4-2-0), but as the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, Johansson's fantasy upside will remain fairly low and strictly matchup-based until further notice.
