Johansson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Johansson was beaten once in each period, but the 30-year-old had enough support from the offense to secure the win with ease. This was his fourth win of the season in seven appearances and six starts (4-2-0), but as the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, Johansson's fantasy upside will remain fairly low and strictly matchup-based until further notice.