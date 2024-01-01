Johansson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Canadiens.

After blanking Montreal in the first period, Johansson allowed a pair of goals in the second and another in the third but he'd hang on for a one-goal win, his first victory since Nov. 20 in his first start since Dec. 7. Overall, Johansson is 9-6-5 with an .891 save percentage and 3.45 GAA on the season. He's not likely to see more than sporadic playtime going forward while backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tampa.