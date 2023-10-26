Johansson left the ice first Thursday and is slated to start versus San Jose at home, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Johansson will make his fifth straight appearance between the pipes, having registered a 2-0-2 record, 2.46 GAA and one shutout in his previous four contests. The 28-year-old Swede should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the time being. As such, Johansson should be expected to offer top-half fantasy value -- at least until Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) returns to action.