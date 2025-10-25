Johansson is set to start at home against Anaheim on Saturday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Johansson has gone 1-1-0 while stopping 58 of 64 shots (.906 save percentage) across two games this season. The Ducks are off to a strong 4-2-1 start and rank fifth in goals per game with 3.71, so they might be a tough matchup for Johansson. The decision to deploy Johansson on Saturday suggests that Andrei Vasilevskiy will probably get the start at home against Vegas on Sunday.