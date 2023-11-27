Johansson will defend the road goal Tuesday against Arizona, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy faces Colorado on Monday. The 28-year-old Johansson has posted a record of 8-4-5 this season with a 3.41 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 17 appearances. His workload will be much lighter with Vasilevskiy back, but he could get some favorable matchups from time to time. The Coyotes sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per contest.