Johansson will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Monday's 2-1 loss to Florida. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 6-5-1 record with one shutout, a 3.24 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Columbus sits fifth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.