Johansson will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 4-2 win over Florida. The 30-year-old Johansson has a 7-6-1 record with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Montreal is tied for seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.