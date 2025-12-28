Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Facing Canadiens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 4-2 win over Florida. The 30-year-old Johansson has a 7-6-1 record with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Montreal is tied for seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
