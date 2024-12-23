Johansson will guard the road goal versus Florida on Monday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 3-1-1 record with a 3.84 GAA and an .882 save percentage across six appearances this season. Florida sits fourth in the league with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25.