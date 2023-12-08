Johansson will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Predators, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Johansson was on the bench for the last two games, during which Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up a total of one goal. Johansson will make his second start and third appearance since Vasilevskiy's season debut. The Predators have won four of their last six games, but they've scored just 15 goals in that span, so this is a solid matchup for Johansson to try to keep the Lightning's momentum up.