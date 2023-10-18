Johansson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

After allowing two goals in the opening frame, Johansson settled in and held Buffalo scoreless over the final two periods before the Lightnin would eventually take the loss in overtime. Overall, it was a solid bounce-back performance from Johansson after he allowed five goals in his previous outing against Detroit. The 28-year-old netminder has started three of Tampa Bay's four games to open the season, going 1-1-1 with an .888 save percentage.