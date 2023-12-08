Johansson allowed four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

It was a tough night for Johansson, who's now allowed nine goals on 65 shots through three appearances since Andrei Vasilevskiy returned from injury. The 28-year-old Johansson is now 8-6-5 with an .891 save percentage and 3.47 GAA this season. With Vasilevskiy healthy, it's hard to see Johansson earning enough playing time to warrant fantasy consideration.