Johansson was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Panthers.

Johansson will draw a seventh consecutive start Monday after going 2-3-1 with a 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage over his last six outings. The Panthers are scoring 3.13 goals per game this season, which ranks 12th in the NHL.