Johansson made 23 saves in an 8-5 loss to Columbus on Saturday. he allowed six goals.

The game was chaotic. Columbus scored four goals in the first period, and they put up two more in the second. It was Johansson's first loss in four games, but that's all he'd played since the December break. He is 10-7-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .890 save percentage in 18 starts this season. Expect a light workload the rest of the way, except for the post-Olympic period. Andrei Vasilevskiy will deserve and need a rest after Milano Cortina.