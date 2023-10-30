Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he will defend the home net Monday against Seattle.

Johansson posted shutout wins in each of his past two starts. He has amassed a league-leading 221 saves on 239 shots in seven appearances this season en route to a 4-1-2 record. The Kraken sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.22 goals per game.