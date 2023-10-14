Johansson will get the road start Saturday against the Red Wings, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Johansson stopped 31 shots in Tampa Bay's Opening Night win over Nashville. The 28-year-old netminder appears to be the Lightning's top choice in net, with Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) sidelined for the first two months of the season. Matt Tomkins will likely get his first start Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back.