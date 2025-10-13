Johansson made 30 saves on 33 shots in a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Monday.

It was his season debut. Johansson made just 18 starts (19 appearances) in 2024-25 and generally delivered when he was in the net. He went 9-6-3, although his 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage were a touch queasy. Johansson is unlikely to get many more starts than last season, even if the Lightning would be better served in the postseason by keeping Andrei Vasilevskiy a little more rested over the year.