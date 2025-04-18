Johansson made 19 saves Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Johansson ended the year with 9-6-3 record, one shutout, 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage. Barring a catastrophe, he won't see ice again this year. Something will have gone seriously off the rails for the Bolts and Andrei Vasilevskiy this postseason if Johansson is in the blue paint.