Johansson made 19 saves Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Rangers.
Johansson ended the year with 9-6-3 record, one shutout, 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage. Barring a catastrophe, he won't see ice again this year. Something will have gone seriously off the rails for the Bolts and Andrei Vasilevskiy this postseason if Johansson is in the blue paint.
More News
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Gives up four goals in win•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Set to face Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Busy in shootout loss•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Difference-maker in win•