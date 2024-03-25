Johansson made 30 saves on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.

Johansson allowed a goal late in the first period, was perfect in the second and then kicked aside every shot after Pavel Mintyukov got one by him in the third. In overtime, Johansson did not face a shot from Anaheim. This was Johansson's first start since Feb. 25 as starting netminder Andrei Vasilevsky has been a workhorse for the Lightning. Look for Vasilevsky to be back between the pipes when Tampa Bay hosts the Bruins on Wednesday.