Johansson will guard the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Johansson has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender in Tampa Bay with Andrei Vasilevskiy on the sidelines until the end of November after undergoing offseason back surgery. Johansson is 2-1-1 this season, giving up 14 goals on 132 shots. The Maple Leafs scored 13 goals in their first two games but have been held to just two markers in their last pair of contests.