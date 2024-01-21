Johansson made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

A Dylan Cozens tally midway through the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Johansson otherwise didn't have much difficulty containing Buffalo's offense. The 28-year-old has been used sparingly since Andrei Vasilevskiy returned to the lineup, and Saturday's start was just Johansson's third since the beginning of December. On the season, he's 10-6-5 in 22 appearances with a 3.34 GAA and .894 save percentage.