Johansson will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson will get a rare start, only his fourth in the last 27 games as Andrei Vasilevskiy is the undisputed No. 1 netminder in Tampa Bay. Johansson is 8-5-2 with a 3.11 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 16 contests this season. The Sabres have won five of their last six games and are averaging 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25, eighth in the NHL.