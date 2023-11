Johansson will be between the road pipes for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Johansson has lost his last four outings (0-3-1) while allowing 19 goals over that span. He's given up four-plus goals in six straight appearances, including surrendering five goals on 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks at home last Thursday.