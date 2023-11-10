Johansson made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

He will go down in history as the goalie who was in net when Connor Bedard became the youngest player since 1944 to put up a four-point game. After two straight shutouts late in Oct., Johansson has gone 1-1-2 with 19 goals allowed. Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) has been practicing, but isn't slated to return for at least a couple weeks. Johansson may need a bit of a recalibration short-term to get his feet back under him.