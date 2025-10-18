Johansson will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Johansson is playing the second half of a back-to-back. He won his first start with 30 saves on 33 shots against the Bruins on Monday. Andrei Vasilevskiy has struggled and may get more rest if he can't right the ship soon, which would open the door for Johansson to play more.