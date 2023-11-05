Johansson made 24 saves in a 6-4 win over the Senators on Saturday.
Believe it or not, Johansson is 4-0-3 in his past seven starts, and with a 2.87 GAA and .916 save percentage in nine games played this season. He has stepped into the blue paint and never looked intimidated by the idea of filling Andrei Vasilevskiy's skates. Play him well now -- we don't know how he'll respond to less-frequent starts and lots of rest once Vasy returns.
