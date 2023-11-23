Johansson made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

He didn't have a chance on the winner. Two Bolts ended up checking one Jet in the defensive zone and they took each other out, bowling ball style. It left two Jets in tight and Adam Lowry was able to pop in a cross-ice pass that a diving Johansson just couldn't stop. His overall numbers don't look great (3.41 GAA, .894 save percentage), but he's 8-4-5 and done exactly what the Bolts needed while Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) is out. And that's win. The Bolts have survived Vasy's injury, and with the big man back perhaps as early as next week, the team is poised to climb the standings. Johansson should continue to get starts as the team eases Vasilevskiy back gently, so don't jettison him.