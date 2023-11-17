Johansson allowed two goals on just 15 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
While the Blackhawks didn't generate much offense Thursday, it took a Victor Hedman goal midway through the third period to break a 2-2 tie, snapping Johansson's four-game losing streak. The 28-year-old netminder had struggled coming into the game, allowing four or more goals in each of his last six starts. Johansson is now 6-4-4 with an .895 save percentage to start the year. He should continue to see the majority of starts for Tampa Bay until Andrei Vasilevskiy's (back) expected return later this month.
