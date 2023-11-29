Johansson stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Johansson put in a decent effort but gave up a goal in each period, and the Lightning offered little in the way of goal support. The 28-year-old netminder is set to transition to a backup role in short order with Andrei Vasilevskiy recovered from back surgery. Johansson dropped to 8-5-5 with a 3.39 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 18 starts this season. He'll likely play mostly in back-to-back sets and against easier opponents, so there's a chance Johansson could improve on those numbers despite his reduced workload.