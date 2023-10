Johansson made 36 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Johansson had a couple big saves, but had a few unlucky bounces. The Wings' second goal deflected in off the stick of defender Luke Glendening and the fourth beat Johansson on a deflection. He's 1-1 to start the season, but hasn't been especially sharp. Matt Tomkins is likely to start Sunday in Ottawa in the team's first back-to-back.