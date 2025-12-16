Johansson turned aside 19 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

The Panthers scored four times before the Lightning were even able to get on the board on a Max Crozier tally in the final minute of the second period. The shaky outing for Johansson could be his last for a while, as Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) might be on the verge of rejoining the team after Brandon Halverson was bumped back to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday morning. In Johansson's seven straight starts since Vasilevskiy went down, he's gone 2-4-1 with a respectable 2.59 GAA and .899 save percentage.