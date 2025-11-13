Johansson turned aside six of seven shots after replacing Andrei Vasilevskiy to begin the third period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

It was a frustrating night for the Lightning in general, as they scored three times in the first period but still headed into the intermission down 4-3, and their offense went cold the rest of the way. Vasilevskiy got lifted as much to save him from himself as to try and spark Tampa Bay into a comeback that never materialized. The one puck that did get past Johansson in the third, on a Vincent Trocheck shot from the slot, came with a little bit of contact from Alexis Lafreniere that wasn't judged to rise to the level of goalie interference. Johansson is 3-1-0 through five appearances this season with a 2.83 GAA and .913 save percentage, and with the Bolts facing back-to-back games this weekend, look for him to get one of those starts.