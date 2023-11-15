Johansson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Blues.

Johansson's strong start to the season is quickly slipping into memory, as he's allowed four or more goals in six straight appearances. He's gone 0-3-1 across his last four games, falling to 5-4-4 with a 3.47 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 13 starts this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) practiced Monday, but he's still over two weeks away from returning, so Johansson should still get a majority of the playing time for the rest of November.