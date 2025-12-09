Johansson stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Maple Leafs, with Toronto's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) landing on IR earlier in the day, Johansson made his third straight start and for the second straight outing watched the Lightning get shut out in front of him. Vasilevskiy doesn't have a timeline yet for his return, but Johansson has held down the fort well in his place, posting a 2.09 GAA and .917 save percentage in his three December starts despite getting stuck with an 0-3-0 record. Tampa Bay is back in action Tuesday in Montreal, so Brandon Halverson could be in line to make his first NHL start of the season.