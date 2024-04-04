Johansson (lower body) is not expected to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, per NHL.com.

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed Matt Tomkins to start for the Lightning on Thursday, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, which further suggests Johansson is not ready to return from his lower-body issue. Johansson's status for Saturday's game versus the Penguins is not clear, but he should be expected to remain out as long as Tomkins is on the Lightning's NHL roster.