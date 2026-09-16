Johansson is not expected to serve as the backup for the Lightning this season, with that role going to Dennis Hildeby, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Wednesday.

According to general manager Julian Brisebois, the team is working with Johansson's agent to find him a better landing spot that would include playing time and could help them shed his $1.25 million cap hit. The 30-year-old backstop saw action in 25 regular-season games last year, going 11-10-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .884 save percentage.